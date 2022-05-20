VALDOSTA – Shannon Woods and Peggy Booth, both of Valdosta, each won $1,000 in Bank OZK’s Prize Linked Savings promotion.
Woods will be adding the money to his rainy day fund for his business, while Booth is stashing her cash for any unexpected life emergency, bank representatives said in a statement.
"It doesn’t take a lot to jump start your savings account," they added. "Did you know that by saving just $38.50 every other week, you’ll have $1,000 by the end of the year? Each month during the Prize Linked Savings promotion, 25 OZK Savings clients in Arkansas, Georgia, Texas and North Carolina are awarded $1,000.
"The prize money can be used to pay bills, prepare for an unexpected expense, or save for a special life moment. Winner’s make the choice, and often, that choice has its focus set on the future."
