Band director/pastor leads band to 'excellence'

VALDOSTA – The 2021-22 term ended in May for most schools around the nation, but for one South Georgia middle school, it did so on a high note — particularly for the institution’s arts department.
Last school year, Scintilla Charter Academy added a band.
Dr. Albert L. Bussey Jr. is the presiding bishop and chief executive officer of Victory Bible Believers Fellowship, headquartered in Waycross. Before his retirement in 2018, Bussey was employed at Ware County High School for 27 years and worked as band director.
He is a Valdosta native, a 1984 graduate of Lowndes County High School and a 1988 graduate Valdosta State University, where he majored in music education. He later graduated from Troy State University, and then from St. Thomas Christian University, where he received his Doctor of Divinity.
Last school year, after a regionwide and statewide search – assisted by Michael Thomas at Lowndes High School – SCA contacted Bussey and "convinced him to come out of retirement and take on the challenge of helping to form SCA’s inaugural band — and he hit the ground running," school officials said in a statement.
“There were 36 original band members,” Bussey said. “After some delays with COVID, we finally got to start rehearsing band with instruments in early September (2021).”
Bussey pointed out that a person only gets one chance to make a first impression, and for him, it was the Christmas concert held Dec. 13.
“I assumed a great deal of pressure on myself not to let anyone down that gave me a chance for a historic moment such as starting a band program from scratch,” he said.
"He wasn’t alone in his quest to make SCA’s band and their first concert one that people would not soon forget," school officials said. "Band leaders from other schools in the area — such as Travis Kimber (head of Valdosta City Schools Band Department) and Jon Bowman (head of Lowndes High School Band) stepped up to show their support by permitting Dr. Bussey to borrow instruments, music and even a handful of students to help assist."
“That night, Dec. 13, at 6:45 p.m.,” Bussey said, recalling the months-ago night like it was yesterday. “A packed house in the SCA lunchroom. It happened. The first full band concert and the tunes we played were recognizable!” he said with a laugh.
During the April 22, Wild Adventure Classic Music Festival, SCA’s band played “Tempest” by Robert W. Smith and “Let’s Rock” by John O’Reilly.
Bussey said, “The students exceeded expectations and received all superior ratings, which is the highest rating, with all As on the score sheet.”
Prior to September 2021, when the band got its start, only four of the band students had ever played a band instrument, school officials said. Meaning, inside of seven months, Bussey had taken them from a status of novice to noteworthy.
"The judges were amazed to learn that so many of the musicians in SCA’s band had advanced so far in such a brief period of time," school officials said.
All of the members of Scintilla Charter Academy’s band that completed the full year received award certificates and a trophy that commemorated their superior rating at the Wild Adventure performance. Nine of the students were selected to attend the GMEA District 8 Beginner Band Clinic that took place in Jesup, giving them their first honor band experience.
Dean Mandy Brewington of SDA said, “We are so proud of the students’ progress this year. Mr. Bussey and students exceeded all of our expectations with band this first year.”
