Ballet School hosts 'Planet Earth' recital

VALDOSTA – The Ballet School will hold its annual recital titled "Planet Earth: A Dancementary,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 30 and May 1, Mathis Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
The show features dancers ages 3 to 31 years performing tap, jazz, ballet, contemporary and hip-hop dances, Ballet School representatives said in a statement.
“We hope to capture the spirit of Earth’s magical wonders and beautiful creatures at this year’s recital," representatives said. "During times of division, nature and dance bring people together.”
The recital is free and open to the public, a 51-year-old tradition that The Ballet School representatives said it is proud to continue. Studio owner Kelly Smith saw her first of many dance performances during one of these recitals.
The Ballet School’s vision is to "make dance accessible to all and to use dance as a vehicle to inspire inclusivity," representatives said.
For more information on upcoming summer camps and 2021-22 dance season registration, visit www.tbsvaldosta.com.
