Ballet School hosts 'Moonlight' recital

VALDOSTA — The Ballet School will hold its annual recital, "Dancing in the Moonlight, 7 p.m. May 6 and 7, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
The show features dancers ages 3 to 31 years old performing tap, jazz, ballet, contemporary and hip-hop dances, dance company representatives said in a statement.
“We hope to portray the magic and mystery of nature’s nocturnal wonders at this year’s recital," they added. "What a better way to celebrate our newfound togetherness than through the art of dance.”
The annual recital is free and open to the public – a 52 year old tradition that The Ballet School owner Kelly Smith and Hilary Colyer, 2022 artistic director, said they are proud to continue since 1970. They became lifelong members of The Ballet School family through this annual event.
The Ballet School’s vision is to make "dance accessible to all and to use dance as a vehicle to inspire inclusivity," according to the statement.
For more information on our upcoming summer camps and 2022/23 dance season registration, visit www.tbsvaldosta.com.
