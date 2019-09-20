VALDOSTA – A little nervousness is common for most students at some point in their educational career, but a teacher at J.L. Lomax Elementary School has found a trick to fix it.
Gregory Vaughn, a fourth-grade teacher at J.L. Lomax, recently researched ways to make his class more engaged, or interested in what they were learning, school officials said.
He read about a Qball, which is a throwable wireless microphone for the classroom. The soft-sided, interactive, learning tool motivates learners of all ages and all learning abilities in the classroom, school officials said.
"Students are amazingly eager to get a chance to answer a question or to try their shot on a math fact when the ball is being tossed around," they said.
According to the Qball website, more than 40,000 students are already using this new piece of technology. The Qball helps manage classroom discussions by getting them started. It gets students to interact with one another and their teacher.
Overall, the ball gives “teachers a fun and innovative way to capture each student’s mind and spark their curiosity."
In May, Vaughn researched the Qball, and applied for a grant through Valdosta City Schools Foundation. He was awarded the funds to make the purchase on this innovative technological ball in August, school officials said.
"Now that the bright blue ball is in the hands of the teacher and the students, we can’t wait to see what the year has in store for his classes, and their new, exciting, learning tool," school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.