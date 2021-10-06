Bailey, Carter named LHS homecoming king, queen

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School announced the 2021 homecoming king and queen during halftime at the homecoming football game last week.
LHS Homecoming King Brock Bailey is a senior. He is the son of Reena and Bryan Bailey of Valdosta.
Bailey has played football since a freshman and is the starting center. He aspires to study nursing at the University of North Georgia and to become a nurse anesthetist.
Bailey and his family attend Abundant Life Church of God, and his favorite things to do are fishing, playing video games, spending time with his family, and listening to all genres of music.
LHS Homecoming Queen Cheyenne Carter is a senior. She is the daughter of Shirley Carter of Valdosta.
Carter is a long-distance runner for the track team. After graduation, she aspires to either join the Navy or attend Kennesaw State University. She also hopes to become an entrepreneur.
Carter and her family attend Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, and in her free time, she said she enjoys watching social media videos, snacking on chocolates and catching up on sleep.
