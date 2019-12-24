Backpack designed with purpose awarded

VALDOSTA — The H. DeWayne & Amanda Johnson BridgeBuilder Education Foundation announced the winner of its second annual backpack giveaway.
Precious Griffin, a fifth-grade student at Sallas Mahone Elementary School, was presented the backpack by DeWayne Johnson, organizer of the giveaway, with her mother, Shelbie Preston, and Principal Dr. Autrice Haugabrook in attendance, organizers said.
Precious’ mother submitted her name as an entry in the BridgeBuilder Education Foundation Backpack Giveaway conducted online.
According to the foundation, the giveaway is completed with support from its donors and as an effort to inspire local young students and provide a quality backpack that reflects a positive cultural image.
“With less than 2% of the more than 670 character backpacks out there including children of color, Blended Designs creates a line of backpacks that fills that void,” Johnson cited from a 2018 Forbes article.
Blended Designs is an African American-owned company that produces the backpacks out of Jacksonville, Fla., organizers said.
“We personally purchased backpacks as Kwanzaa gifts for our kids last year, and they continue to wear them with pride. It’s not only important but instrumental that children of color have daily access to positive images and quality products with characters that look like them,” Johnson said.
The H. DeWayne & Amanda Johnson BridgeBuilder Education Foundation is a 501(C)(3) entity, with a mission to offer game-changing financial and educational programs that build confidence and independence among individuals and households that may not otherwise receive knowledge and exposure to those elements, organizers said.
Visit www.bbefoundation.org to find out how to donate or become involved with the H. DeWayne & Amanda Johnson BridgeBuilder Education Foundation.
