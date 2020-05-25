KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The clock is ticking toward NASA’s return to manned space launches after nearly a decade of inactivity.
Wednesday, two American astronauts will be the first to ride the new Crew Dragon capsule atop the never-before-man-flown Falcon 9 rocket on an open-ended trip to the International Space Station.
The planned 4:33 p.m. launch from Pad 39A — the starting point for past Space Shuttle and Apollo moon missions — will be NASA’s first launch of humans since the shuttle program wound down in June 2011.
The astronauts for “SpaceX Demo-2,” as the flight is officially known, will be shuttle veterans Doug Hurley, the spacecraft commander, and Bob Behnken, the joint operations commander.
The two men took part in a conference call with reporters Friday, just before NASA announced a flight readiness review had given the mission a “go” for launch.
Asked about problems that the COVID-19 pandemic may have caused for the manned space program, Hurley said he and Behnken have been medically scrutinized ever since they joined the astronaut corps in 2000.
“We are used to being poked and prodded,” he said.
Hurley said everyone involved has been working carefully around the pandemic. “We don’t want to take it to the station.”
Both men have been in isolation at Kennedy Space Center, a longstanding practice at NASA to prevent last-minute exposure to colds, measles or other diseases that could pose problems in flight.
Hurley and Behnken spent Memorial Day weekend in isolation, which Behnken called “unique,” though they will get to see their families, who were scheduled to arrive at the space center Saturday.
Spacecraft in the Mercury, Apollo and Space Shuttle eras carried famous names ranging from John Glenn’s “Freedom 7” to “Charlie Brown” and “Snoopy” from the ships on the Apollo 10 moon mission. Hurley said they have chosen an “appropriate” name for their Crew Dragon vessel, which they will “break out appropriately.”
The Demo-2 mission is primarily a test flight of the SpaceX company’s manned space capsule, so cargo will be kept to a minimum, Hurley said.
SpaceX’s sleek new spacesuit designs have attracted notice. Benhken said the white suits are like other pressure suits, meant to provide emergency air and pressure should there be a hull breach, but are less bulky than the old, orange shuttle-era suits. The SpaceX suits are also custom-tailored to each crewman, whereas the shuttle suits were pre-sized “off the rack” models.
Asked about the risk factor, Hurley said a unique thing about Crew Dragon is that, although this is SpaceX’s first manned launch, the capsule design was based on the earlier Dragon unmanned cargo drone, which has been successfully launched a number of times.
When Demo-2 launches Wednesday, NASA doesn’t want anyone nearby to watch it. Because of fears about COVID-19, the space agency has asked the public to engage in the ultimate in social distancing: don’t come to Cape Canaveral. Instead, they want people to sit and watch it at home, on television or streaming online.
Likewise, there aren’t likely to be many spectators when Demo-2 eventually returns to Earth. Hurley and Benhken’s time aboard the space station is flexible, expected to last from two to three months. When they return, they will do so in a way that hasn’t been done in 45 years: a splashdown.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.