Back-to-school drives benefit students

VALDOSTA – Various businesses and organizations are sponsoring school supply drives to benefit Lowndes County students. Here are three places where you can donate.
– The Haven hosts an ongoing supply drive to benefit the nonprofit's clients, according to organizers.
Michelle Girtman, The Haven executive director, said the drive will last through August because of the number of children served.
Glue sticks, markers, pocket folders, blue and red ink pens, plain and lined paper, No. 2 pencils, rulers, colored pencils and highlighters are requested.
Monetary donations are accepted, according to The Haven. Donations are tax-deductible, nonprofit staff stated.
A full list of needed supplies are at facebook.com/valdostahaven. Call (229) 241-7047 to donate.
– Shautan Hair Salon and Shades of Shai hosts the Back to School Hair Explosion for the first time next month.
Elementary and middle school students, who are considered to be less fortunate, will have a chance to receive free shampoos and basic hair styles, said Tomika Griffin, owner/master cosmetologist of Shautan Hair Salon.
Bookings for Lowndes County School students are available for Aug. 2-3. The starting time for styling is 8 a.m.
For students within the Valdosta City School System, bookings start at 7:30 a.m., Aug. 8, and 8 a.m., Aug. 9.
All openings are appointment-only as there is limited availability.
Griffin said her salon staff only styles locks and natural hair; no relaxers.
Shautan Hair Salon is located at 2013 N. Ashley St. Appointments can be made by texting (229) 415-1207.
Griffin asks people keep in contact to receive updates for openings.
Sponsorships are available until Aug. 1 to assist with gathering backpacks and school supplies.
Visit facebook.com/shautanhairsalonLLC for more information.
– Kelly Barr State Farm sponsors a farmers market and back-to-school drive 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 7, Hahira Depot square.
Pencil boxes, crayons, scissors, Clorox wipes, backpacks, plastic folders, erasers, glue sticks and notebook paper are among the accepted school supplies.
Contributions will benefit Hahira schools, according to organizers.
Fifth Day Farm will be present, according to organizers.
A full list of needed supplies are at facebook.com/hahirahappenings.com.
