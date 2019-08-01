VALDOSTA – For the first time since 2014, the Valdosta Police Department secured the trophy for the Battle of the Badges Guns vs. Hoses city blood drive against the Valdosta Fire Department.
During the drive held Wednesday in Mathis City Auditorium, community members and department officials donated blood on behalf of the policemen and firefighters.
Team VPD raised 32 units while Team VFD raised 29 for a total of 61 units that will be donated to the American Red Cross of South Georgia, said Ashlyn Becton, city public information officer.
Terri Jenkins, Red Cross regional executive director, said the goal was to collect 60 units.
Police Chief Leslie Manahan said she was confident her department would raise the most units.
“The biggest thing is community support and everybody donating to save lives and giving back to the community,” she said.
Guns vs. Hoses demonstrates the departments are willing to further their commitment to residents, Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.
“I think it gives us an opportunity to show the community that we’re willing to serve in more ways than just answering emergency calls,” he said.
He said it was a good time for public safety officials to band together and encourage people to help them give the “gift of life.”
“You never know when it’s going to come in handy and when someone’s going to need it,” Manahan said, "so standing up in the community and giving this out and being able to give of ourselves means a lot.”
Boutwell said the Red Cross has a shortage of blood.
According to the agency, there’s less than a three-day supply of most blood types and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.
“Chief Manahan and Chief Boutwell were the best team leaders in encouraging their employees to give the gift of life to help with the emergency blood shortage,” Jenkins said.
Call (229) 242-7404 for information on how to donate to the Red Cross.
