VALDOSTA — A man was arrested after he locked himself in a home with a 6-month-old child and a weapon.
Anthony Phillips, 25, is charged with a misdemeanor criminal trespass, along with a felony violation of probation warrant following the Tuesday night incident, according to a Valdosta Police Department report. The case is still being investigated and further charges are pending, the report states.
Police received a call at 9:13 p.m. about an argument happening at a home in the 800 block of East Brookwood Drive. A man had locked himself inside a home with a 6-month-old child and refused to come out, police said.
Witnesses told police the man typically carried a handgun and officers confirmed the man had an active arrest warrant. Officers tried speaking with him but he did not respond to them, the report states.
The Valdosta Police Department Crisis Negotiations Unit arrived on the scene to get the child and the man out of the residence safely.
As negotiators were trying to make contact with Phillips, they could hear a child crying loudly inside the residence, according to the report. Negotiators and officers forced themselves into the residence to ensure the child was all right. Officers quickly got the child out of the residence and began to search for the man.
He fell through the ceiling from where he had been hiding in the attic, the report states. He was taken into custody and transported to Lowndes County Jail without incident.
The child was checked by EMS on scene and was found to be fine. No one was injured during the incident.
“Our crisis negotiators are specially trained to communicate with subjects to de-escalate situations," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. "When hearing the child crying loudly, our negotiators and officers put their lives at risk by quickly forcing their way into the residence to get the child to safety. This was an outstanding job by everyone to ensure Phillips was taken into custody, and no one was injured."
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
