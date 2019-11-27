VALDOSTA – South Health District's Baby LUV/PAT has a new facility on McKey Street, allowing for even more families to receive help.
Baby LUV, which stands for Lowndes Unique Victories, was created in 2008 with the mission to improve birth outcomes for families and prevent infant deaths. The goal is achieved through education and intensive home care with high-risk pregnancies, health officials said.
“We are the only program like this in the state of Georgia where we focus on intensive home case management and education to inform and educate high-risk pregnant women on how to have a healthy pregnancy,” said Tiffany Crowell, BabyLUV perinatal director and PAT Healthy Start program director.
They are enrolled in their first trimester and keep them until the infant is 3 years old.
Crowell said the home-visiting curriculum is based on Parents as Teacher, which is the PAT part of the name, and that is what makes the program evidence-based.
The program focuses on breast feeding, safe sleep, immunizations, early prenatal care and provides gas vouchers to get to doctor's appointments for those in need. Parents are also educated on public health resources and give referrals to necessary services.
There is a fatherhood part of the program called 24/7 Dads. The program meets 6-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the South Health District Office.
“They have their own curriculum that focuses on professional development, legal assistance if they need it, how to be an effective father in the home so we incorporate the whole family,” Crowell said.
But the main thing is making sure moms are going to have a healthy outcome because all the women are high risk.
Thanks to the state Healthy Start grant, Baby LUV/PAT was able to move to a new location and is able to serve up to 150 families versus the 30 previously served. It was also able to expand staff from four members to nine and expand county coverage to include Brooks, Echols and Lowndes.
“We would get 30 to 40 referrals a month of high-risk moms but couldn't serve them because we didn't have the capacity of staff,” Crowell said.
While referrals used to be necessary, Baby LUV can take walk-in clients due to the expansion.
All ethnicities and income levels are able to join the program, health officials said, as it is open to all pregnant women or mothers of children up to the age of 3.
For more information, call (229) 262-8411 or stop by the new facility located at 110-A McKey St. Baby LUV can also be found on Facebook.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
