Baby LUV hosts group drive-thru

VALDOSTA – In the midst of a national public health emergency, South Health District’s staff keeps finding new ways to reach clients.
South Health District’s Baby LUV/ Parents As Teachers GA Strong Families Healthy Start recently hosted a drive-through group connection and registration event, health officials said in a statement. More than 80 people attended the event, including current and prospective clients.
People who attended the event could drive by the Baby LUV offices and receive educational information, learn about the Baby LUV program and receive a free care package.
"In addition to providing education and care packages, Baby LUV staff were excited to register eight new clients during the event," health officials said. "These new and soon-to-be moms will now have access to the many benefits that the Baby LUV program has to offer."
Baby LUV was created in 2008 as an intervention to reduce infant mortality rates within the Lowndes County community with the help of a grant from the Georgia chapter of March of Dimes.
The mission of the Baby LUV/PAT GA Strong Families Healthy Start program is to prevent premature births and infant deaths by providing education and case management to high risk pregnant women, health officials said. The evidence-based home visiting program uses the Parents as Teachers Curriculum to guide structured and evidence-based home visits
“At Baby LUV we are proud to be able to serve the mothers and fathers of our 10-county district. Our staff are here to provide as much knowledge and access to care and connection as possible to these new and expecting parents,” said Tiffany Crowell, perinatal executive director and Baby LUV/PAT – Healthy Start Program manager. “Having a new baby or expecting a new baby is a huge change with a lot of new things that have to be learned. Our staff are here to help provide that and to be a support system for these parents as they begin this new journey.”
For more information on Baby LUV, visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/babyluv. Individuals can apply to be a part of the program online at www.southhealthdistrict.com/joinbabyluv or by calling (229) 262-8411.
Follow Baby LUV on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lowndesbabyluv and Instragram at @babyluv_gastrong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.