Azalea Woman's Club gives to art classes

Submitted PhotoCharlie Oliver with Azalea City Woman's Club gives Bonnie Ard, representing Paul Brown's art class at Sallas Mahone Elementary, two bags of paper towel and tissue rolls for art classes.

