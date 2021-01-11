Azalea Festival seeks vendors, sponsors

VALDOSTA – The 21st Annual Valdosta-Lowndes Azalea Festival is accepting vendor applications and sponsors.
Organizers encourage vendors and nonprofits to apply now.
“We are aiming to make the 21st Annual Azalea Festival the biggest and best yet,” said H. Aaron Strickland, festival executive director.
The Azalea Festival, scheduled for March 13, 14 in Drexel Park, is "a major regional multi-day festival, providing a boost to the local economy and a way for local businesses to show their support for this beloved community event," organizers said in a statement.
The festival attracts vendors from across the country with unique arts and craft items, organizers said. In 2020, the festival had to be canceled due to onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Normally, more than 200 vendors from as far away as Michigan participate in the festival, organizers said in a statement. Vendors range from arts and crafts to homemade candies, cakes, soaps and jams; the Azalea Festival is looking to add a few more vendors and variety for the 2021 event.
“The vision of the Azalea Festival is to work to showcase the best of South Georgia and more,” Strickland said.
In addition to a variety of unique arts & craft vendors, the Azalea Festival offers six stage areas of live entertainment, a KidZone area for children, a classic car show, Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority Azalea 5K run, etc., during the two-day event which sees more than 25,000 people.
"The Azalea Festival is able to offset a majority of the costs of its attractions and special events through sponsorships and donations from local businesses, families and organizations," organizers said.
Vendors and sponsors interested in participating in the festival can visit www.azaleafestival.com, email info@azaleafestival.com or call (229) 269-9381 for more information.
Several sponsorship levels and options are available. Organizers ask for people to inquire for sponsorship by Jan. 22 to ensure mention in the festival brochure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.