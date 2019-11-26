VALDOSTA — The 20th Annual Valdosta-Lowndes County Azalea Festival is accepting vendor applications and sponsors.
Local vendors and non-profits are encouraged to apply now, organizers said.
“We are aiming to make the 20th Annual Azalea Festival the biggest and best yet,” said H. Aaron Strickland, festival executive director.
The two-day event, scheduled for March 14, 15 in Drexel Park, attracts more than 25,000 people, providing a boost to the local economy and a way for local businesses to show their support for this beloved community event, organizers said.
The festival attracts vendors from across the country with unique arts & craft items. Last year, more than 200 vendors from as far away as Michigan participated in the festival. Vendors ranged from arts and crafts to homemade candies, cakes, soaps and jams, and the Azalea Festival is looking to add a few more vendors and variety for the 2020 event.
“The vision of the Azalea Festival is to work to showcase the best of South Georgia and more," Strickland said.
In addition to a variety of unique arts & craft vendors, the Azalea Festival offers six stage areas of live entertainment, a KidZone area for children, a classic car show, VLPRA Azalea 5k run and more during the two-day event which sees more than 25,000 people.
The Azalea Festival is able to offset a majority of the costs of its attractions and special events through sponsorships and donations from local businesses, families and organizations.
Vendors and sponsors interested in participating in the festival are encouraged to visit www.azaleafestival.com, email info@azaleafestival.com, or call (229) 269-9381 for more information.
Several sponsorship levels and options are available; inquire for sponsorship by Jan. 6 to ensure mention in the festival brochure, organizers said.
