VALDOSTA — The azaleas are beginning to bloom and soon the 22nd Annual Valdosta-Lowndes Azalea Festival will too.
"On Saturday and Sunday, March 12 and 13, vendors and patrons will once again fill Drexel Park as the region’s premier arts-and-crafts festival resumes," organizers said in a statement. "The Azalea Festival is a major regional multi-day festival, providing a boost to the local economy and a way for local businesses to show their support for this beloved community event."
“We’re very excited to present another wonderful festival for our region. The Azalea Festival board works year-round to plan and put on the best festival possible. Each year, we try hard to make each one a little bigger and better than the year before. The Azalea Festival is a major draw for visitors near and far,” said H. Aaron Strickland, festival executive director. “2021 was all about putting the train back on the tracks. 2022 is all about kicking it into high gear.”
Local vendors, nonprofits, and sponsors are still being accepted, he added.
“We are aiming to make the 22nd Annual Azalea Festival the biggest and best yet,” Strickland said.
The festival attracts vendors from all over the country with unique arts & craft items. More than 200 vendors from as far away as Michigan, Maryland and the Dakotas participate in the festival. Vendors range from arts and crafts to homemade candies, cakes, soaps and jams, and the Azalea Festival is looking to add a few more vendors and variety for the 2022 event.
Vendor space is extremely limited, as booth spaces have been filling up fast, organizers said.
“The vision of the Azalea Festival is to work to showcase the best of South Georgia and more,” Strickland said.
In addition to a variety of unique arts & craft vendors, the Azalea Festival offers six stage areas of live entertainment, a KidZone area for children, a classic car show, Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority Azalea 5K Run and more during the two-day event which sees more than 25,000 people, organizers said.
The Azalea Festival is able to offset a majority of the costs of its attractions and special events through sponsorships and donations from local businesses, families and organizations.
Vendors and sponsors interested in participating in the festival are encouraged to visit www.azaleafestival.com, email info@azaleafestival.com, or call (229) 269-9381 for more information. Several sponsorship levels and options are still available.
