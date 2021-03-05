Azalea Festival ready to bloom

VALDOSTA — The azaleas are beginning to bloom and soon the 21st Annual Valdosta-Lowndes Azalea Festival will too.
On Saturday and Sunday, March 13 and 14, vendors and patrons will again fill Drexel Park as the arts-and-crafts festival resumes, organizers said in a statement.
"The Azalea Festival is a major regional multi-day festival, providing a boost to the local economy and a way for local businesses to show their support for this beloved community event," organizers said.
“The 20th Annual Azalea Festival in 2020 unfortunately had to be cancelled at the last minute due to the onset of COVID-19. It was a gut-wrenching decision for our board to make but after consultation with our local mayor and emergency health declarations by the president and governor, it was the right thing to do,” said H. Aaron Strickland, festival executive director. “2021 is all about putting the train back on the tracks.”
Vendors, nonprofits and sponsors are still being accepted.
“We are aiming to make the 21st Annual Azalea Festival the biggest and best yet,” Strickland said.
The festival attracts vendors nationwide with unique arts & craft items. More than 200 vendors from as far away as Michigan participate in the festival, organizers said.
Vendors range from arts and crafts to homemade candies, cakes, soaps and jams, and Azalea Festival organizers are looking to add a few more vendors and variety for the 2021 event.
“The vision of the Azalea Festival is to work to showcase the best of South Georgia and more,” Strickland said.
In addition to a variety of unique arts & craft vendors, the Azalea Festival offers six stage areas of live entertainment, a KidZone area for children, a classic car show, Valdosta-Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority Azalea 5K Run, etc., during the two-day event which sees more than 25,000 people, organizers said.
The Azalea Festival can offset a majority of the costs of its attractions and special events through sponsorships and donations from local businesses, families and organizations, organizers said.
Vendors and sponsors interested in participating in the festival can visit www.azaleafestival.com, email info@azaleafestival.com or call (229) 269-9381 for more information. Several sponsorship levels and options are still available.
