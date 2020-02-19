VALDOSTA — South Georgia will blossom during the 20th Annual Azalea Festival, scheduled for March 14, 15.
The festival activities begin with the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority Azalea 5K Road Race on Saturday, March 14, and an all-day arts and crafts show March 14, 15, organizers said.
Participants from throughout the Southeast will visit one of Valdosta’s "most beautiful parks filled with 200 vendors, six stage areas of entertainment — one of these provided by Wild Adventures Theme Park, a huge food court, a 5K race and a huge KidZone with a waterball ride, the World Famous Disc-Connected k-9’s, inflatable attractions, a children’s train ride, pony rides, a rock wall, water boat ride, the 'Falconry Forever' (birds of prey) exhibit and demonstrations, a pet contest (sponsored by BARC) and a whole lot more," organizers said.
"Other areas of the park will feature the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack show — back by popular demand — sponsored by the Langdale Company, a classic car and bike show on Sunday sponsored by Dedicated Motorcycle Company, a mechanical bull ride, a roaming juggler, a petting zoo.
South Georgia-based bands 41 South (Saturday) and Tanners Lane (Sunday) will perform.
Azalea Festival 2020 Highlights
• 20th Annual Azalea Festival scheduled for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 15.
• More information: www.azaleafestival.com and on Facebook.
• More than 200 arts, crafts and entertainment vendors.
• International food court.
"Come celebrate and enjoy all that South Georgia has to offer, enjoy spending time with others, and usher in spring in style," organizers said.
The Azalea Festival is held at Drexel Park, 1401 N. Patterson St., across from Valdosta State University at the corner of Brookwood Drive and Patterson Street. Admission to the park is free.
For more information, contact (229) 269-9381 or visit www.azaleafestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.