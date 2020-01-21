Azalea club names officers Jan 21, 2020 2 hrs ago Submitted PhotoAzalea City Woman's Club elected new officers for 2020; they are Charlie Oliver, Justin Jacobs, Regina Kimbrough, Avernell Rogers, Annie Rogers and Janice Blanchard. Submitted Photo Azalea City Woman's Club elected new officers for 2020; they are Charlie Oliver, Justin Jacobs, Regina Kimbrough, Avernell Rogers, Annie Rogers and Janice Blanchard. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Azalea City Officer Charlie Oliver Justin Jacobs Regina Kimbrough Avernell Rogers Annie Rogers Recommended for you Online Poll Should the Senate hear witnesses in the Trump impeachment trial? You voted: Yes. No. Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEight years pass since radio DJ's deathUPDATE: Suspect identified in Hahira armed standoffClutch: Brown's 32 leads Valdosta past Lowndes in overtime thrillerMan arrested after violent home invasionLowndes County Food ScoresHospital authority plans for new decadeCourt reinstates wrongful death lawsuit against Valdosta doctorNails By Chris: Business nails customer servicePOLING: The ties that bind us togetherLowndes school board reviews crisis alert system Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
