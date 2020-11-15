VALDOSTA – Downtown Valdosta will soon be getting the axe.
Axe throwing, that is.
Caleb Dixon will be bringing his currently mobile business of Skoll Axe Throwing to a storefront on North Ashley Street, making it the first of its kind for Valdosta.
Growing up on a farm in Alapaha, he already had a familiarity with axes. That partnered with his interest in Viking history led him and his brother to the axe-throwing world, resulting in the creation of “Skoll Axe Throwing.”
He chose the name “Skoll Axe Throwing” based on the Norse myth of Skoll, a wolf that chases the sun.
He introduced the business on a First Friday at Georgia Beer Company. Patrons could “release their inner Viking” by hurling axes 12 feet down the trailer at custom-made targets.
Dixon has always planned a storefront for his business and the decision to put it downtown was an easy choice.
“I like the history of Downtown Valdosta,” Dixon said. “I like the whole vibe of the building.”
The space was secured in August and Dixon has been spending his time getting it ready for opening, hopefully before Thanksgiving.
Inside, there will be lanes for axe throwing with additional space to add extra targets down the road. Dixon's plan is to add seating and televisions off to the side of these lanes and have a small kids section with suction-cup axes for smaller guests to enjoy.
While the definite pricing is still being discussed, Dixon said it will be priced on a per hour basis with discounts being given to students, military and first responders and he is considering the possibility of renting the space for private events.
Looking even further into the future, Dixon hopes he may at some point have alcohol sales of Georgia Beer Company products and have additional locations.
“I think it's going to be a good addition for entertainment to downtown,” Dixon said.
Just because this storefront is going up doesn't mean his mobile business will be going down and it may see an expansion as well.
To contact Skoll Axe Throwing for event booking, visit the Skoll Axe Throwing Facebook page or skollaxe.com
