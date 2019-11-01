VALDOSTA – The proclaimed Queen of Clean is coming to town.
Comedian Chonda Pierce will perform live 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at CrossPointe Church, 4100 North Valdosta Road.
The nearly three-hour set is part of the comic’s nationwide “Still Laughing” tour and features comedian Bone Hampton.
Pierce is an Emmy-nominated and best-selling comedian, according to her biography. She is a stand-up comedian, actress, author and TV hostess.
The tour name is her way of communicating to her fans she is “fine” in the aftermath of her husband’s death a few years ago.
“Hopefully, by the end of the night, they realize you can go through some stuff and still laugh,” she said.
Pierce, a Tennessee resident, entered into the world of comedy 25 years ago. She jokingly added her mom was the only one who would laugh at her humor.
Her inspiration and mentor was Minnie Pearl, who performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Pierce recalls sitting backstage watching her.
She would impersonate Pearl in a show while working at the Opryland theme park.
“I think in doing that, I think as a young performer, I really found my niche,” she said. “I found what I enjoyed the most … I wanted to make people laugh.”
Her love for laughter developed through her mother, who Pierce said loved life. Even through their battles, Pierce said her mom stayed optimistic.
Laughter is a gift that she wishes to pass on to others.
“There is something mentally precious about the gift of laughter and it is contagious,” Pierce said. “I think we who have been through some dark days have a tendency to lean toward, or appreciate more, even just the sound of a good laugh.”
Pierce said she believes a comedian’s humor on stage lies within who they are and their truth.
“My truth is I am a woman who loves God and loves people,” she said.
Speaking to her Christian faith, others have named her the Queen of Clean.
She has geared her jokes toward women for most of her career, though she said the most difficult aspect of her job is performing for diverse denominations.
"Every night, I’ve got a room full of people with a variety of theologies and a variety of religions and to try to find common ground for all of them, that’s a miracle right there,” Pierce said. “You better have Jesus in your life.”
Through the years, she has been awarded multiple accolades leading to her title of being the Recording Industry Association of America best-selling female comedian, she said.
Tickets for Pierce’s “Still Laughing” performance in Valdosta range from $26-55 and can be purchased on eventbrite.com.
Guests must be at least 16 years old.
Visit chonda.org to learn more about Pierce or her tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.