VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University presents “Avengers Endgame,” 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, on the front lawn.
The Screen on the Green event is free of charge and open to the public, courtesy of the Office of Student Life at VSU, university officials said.
Guests are welcome to bring their blankets, pillows, chairs and snacks, they said. Glass containers are not allowed. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the Student Union Theater, next to the Odum Library on VSU’s Main Campus.
Popcorn and drinks will be available at the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.