Autopsy: Valdosta State Prison inmate stabbed to death

VALDOSTA — Autopsy results show a prisoner who died in February at Valdosta State Prison was stabbed, according to the Lowndes County coroner.
Prince Blige, 55, died in the hospital at 11:38 a.m., Feb 12, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Corrections. Investigators believe he had been injured in a fight with another inmate, the statement said.
Austin Fiveash, the Lowndes County coroner, said autopsy results show he died “of a stab wound to the torso in a manner of death indicating homicide.”
The corrections department is investigating the death as a homicide together with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Blige was serving a life sentence for a 1990 rape in Chatham County, and had a history of convictions including burglary, shoplifting and obstruction of an officer, according to corrections department records.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
