Authorities warn: Catalytic converter thefts on the rise

A catalytic converter is seen at Industrial Metal Recycling, Friday, Jan. 26, 2007, in Oakland, Maine. (AP Photo by Robert F. Bukaty)

 ROBERT F. BUKATY

VALDOSTA — Valdosta and Lowndes County have seen a surge in thefts of catalytic converters from automobiles, according to law enforcement.

"The offender(s) seem to be targeting vehicles such as church vans and daycare-style buses," according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

In the county, thieves stole the converters from several vehicles at churches on Bemiss Road, said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

A catalytic converter cuts down toxic gases in engine emissions.

The converters contain rare metals; they are also sometimes sold into the auto parts aftermarket, the sheriff said.

"It can be real expensive to repair a car after someone snatches the converter," Paulk said.

People driving church and daycare-type vans should park in well-lit areas in view of security cameras, the police statement said.

Anyone with information on these thefts should contact Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at (229)293-3145 or the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office at 229-671-2900.

"We have some good leads but nothing concrete," the sheriff said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you