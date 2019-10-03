Authorities warn: Catalytic converter thefts on the rise

VALDOSTA — Valdosta and Lowndes County have seen a surge in thefts of catalytic converters from automobiles, according to law enforcement.
"The offender(s) seem to be targeting vehicles such as church vans and daycare-style buses," according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
In the county, thieves stole the converters from several vehicles at churches on Bemiss Road, said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
A catalytic converter cuts down toxic gases in engine emissions.
The converters contain rare metals; they are also sometimes sold into the auto parts aftermarket, the sheriff said.
"It can be real expensive to repair a car after someone snatches the converter," Paulk said.
People driving church and daycare-type vans should park in well-lit areas in view of security cameras, the police statement said.
Anyone with information on these thefts should contact Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at (229)293-3145 or the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office at 229-671-2900.
"We have some good leads but nothing concrete," the sheriff said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
