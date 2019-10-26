VALDOSTA — Business cannot boom without harmony, community leaders are saying.
Water and sewer services are essential utilities for any business. Therefore, the current Service Delivery Strategy standoff presents an obstacle for industries attempting to enter the local economy, according to the people that know.
“Economic development is a team sport and works best when all partners collaborate to attract and expand industries,” said Andrea Schruijer, executive director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority.
The development authority’s purpose is to expand and attract industry to the local community.
Negotiations between the cities and county have not gone well, and a battle over an SDS agreement has raged on for three years between Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta. As reported by The Valdosta Daily Times, more than $860,000 of taxpayer money has been spent on SDS litigation between the city and county.
Under state law, cities and counties must negotiate a new service delivery agreement every 10 years, spelling out which services the governments will provide and how they will be funded. The SDS agreements are aimed at reducing duplication of services.
Without such an agreement, the county, the City of Valdosta and the other cities in the county become ineligible for state grants and other funding and permits.
The disagreement centers around which entity should provide water and sewer utilities to new businesses. The city wants autonomy to provide services to unincorporated areas without the county’s approval, and the county believes this would result in residents or property owners living in unincorporated areas being added to the local city's jurisdiction.
From 2016 to present day, Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta remain entrenched over the matter, and as of now, SDS talks between the two sides have stalled.
The ongoing standstill poses another hurdle for the development authority to do its job.
“When companies are looking at communities, they are looking for reasons to eliminate the community, many times before we ever know they are looking. Our goal is to stay in the game as long as possible and provide critical data and site-specific information quickly,” Schruijer said.
“Because, in most cases, a prospect’s research into every aspect of the community happens before we know about the prospect, it stands to reason that any negative aspect, including disagreements between local governments, could affect that decision.”
Amy Carter, deputy commissioner, Rural Georgia Initiatives of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, agrees. From her state-level position, she helps rural Georgia communities strategize ways to be more competitive to attract industries and improve economic development.
Synergy between county and city leadership is a top three factor to be have successful economic development, Carter said.
“I’m telling you, through my travels, when you have cities and counties that cannot get along within themselves, that is a deal breaker for economic development,” Carter said.
Carter acknowledged communities are competitive when vying for an industry to join their regions, and that while she cannot speak specifically if other communities are using the SDS dispute against Valdosta-Lowndes, it is possible.
Schruijer declined to comment on the economic impact of the SDS dispute on the grounds that it was a data-driven question requiring facts the authority does not possess.
Valdosta and Lowndes County are not the only city and county having problems with SDS.
Lincoln County and the City of Lincolnton along with Long County and the City of Ludowici are under state sanctions for noncompliance with their SDS agreements, said Jon West, principal planner/local & regional planning manager, Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
West said while DCA does not keep a tally of cities and counties currently in mediation or litigation, the state agency is under court orders to hold sanctions against seven counties and their cities while they work through court-managed negotiations. Those counties include Baldwin County, Bryan County, Fulton County, Henry County, Rabun County and Lowndes County.
Both city and county officials in Valdosta-Lowndes recognize the added hurdle of an unsettled SDS agreement to economic growth and expansion.
“All I’m asking is that if an industrial customer comes into town and wants to use city water and sewer and have fire protection, then we don’t argue over it and run that customer off. If they want that, then it’s a done deal,” said John Gayle, mayor of Valdosta.
“It’s just a matter of an economic prospect comes to town, if they would like city services and perhaps it’s located in the unincorporated area, they have the right to choose their user,” said Mark Barber, Valdosta city manager.
“We’re not going to turn a business away or industry away because we can’t serve them, and the city is closer and can serve them more economically. The argument they’re using just doesn’t have any validity to it,” said Bill Slaughter, chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners.
Schruijer and the development authority would welcome a resolution to the SDS standoff.
“Resolution and long-term agreement between our local governments, as with all parts of our community, can only contribute to and enhance our ability to persuade prospects that Valdosta and Lowndes County are, as we know, great places to work, live and raise families,” Schruijer said.
“I think in the Valdosta-Lowndes County community though there is a bit of a mentality of us versus them in county versus city, which I think is unfortunate,” said Carter, a Valdosta native. “We are one Lowndes, whether someone lives in the city or the county. We should want every bit of Lowndes County to thrive and not hold one side back from the other.”
In the end, getting an SDS agreement done is necessary for economic growth.
“Getting it resolved is critical, and we will be left behind if we don’t," Carter said. "That’s as honest and sincere as I can be."
