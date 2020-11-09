Authorities seek suspect in Cook County murder case

LENOX — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a weekend murder case in Cook County, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement.
Sunday around 2 a.m., Lenox police responded to a home on James Road on a 911 call about shots fired.
Officers said they found Jeremy Deberry, 30, of Adel, dead from a gunshot wound inside the home, the statement said.
Two Berrien County men inside the home had non-lethal gunshot wounds and were treated and released from the Berrien County Hospital.
Deberry’s body is being taken to to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Arrest warrants were issued for Davontae Deandre Brown, 26, for felony aggravated assault and felony murder, the GBI said. Anyone with knowledge of Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the GBI’s Douglas office at (912) 389-4103 or the Lenox Police Department at (229) 546-3030.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
