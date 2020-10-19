Authorities probe four unsolved S.Ga. homicides

VALDOSTA — South Georgia authorities continue investigating four unsolved homicide cases from the past several weeks.
That includes three deaths in Valdosta and one in Brooks County. The three Valdosta slayings took place in less than two weeks; Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said the cases do not appear to be related.
“Our detectives are still going through evidence, following up on tips, and are awaiting results of analysis that are being conducted at the crime labs,” she said.
Jarvez Miller
At 8:24 p.m., Sept. 8, officers were sent to the 700 block of North Forrest Street following a 911 call about someone who had been shot, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Officers found Jarvez Miller, 28, of Valdosta with gunshot wounds, the statement said.
Police provided first aid until EMTs arrived; Miller was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Johnnie Malachi
Johnnie Malachi, a 19-year-old Valdosta resident, was shot and killed outside of a Bemiss Road business in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 30. A crowd dispersed from the scene when police arrived, and authorities were looking for a suspect, previous reports showed.
Lawrence Franklin
Lawrence Franklin, 21, of Valdosta was pronounced dead at South Georgia Medical Center Monday, Sept. 7, after police found him on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a gunshot wound to the torso, authorities reported.
At 3:24 a.m., Sept. 7, police responded to 911 reports of a person being shot outside of a business on the 100 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
As with the Malachi case, a crowd left the area as police rendered first aid. Police are looking for a suspect.
Anyone with any information on these cases should contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations, (229) 293-3145; or the Crime Tip Line, (229) 293-3091.
Cenquez Jermain Perry
In Brooks County, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing to probe the death of a Brooks County High School football player.
At 1:51 a.m., Aug. 28, Quitman police asked the GBI to investigate a shooting at a Barwick Road apartment complex, according to a GBI statement.
Agents found that Cenquez Jermain Perry, 17, appeared to have been shot while sleeping. The shots appear to have been intentionally fired through an outside wall; shell casings were found outside the complex.
Perry was taken to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, where he died.
“We have interviewed multiple people in Quitman and Valdosta regarding this case. We have been working on it very hard, getting some information but not enough for any arrests at this point,” GBI agent Jamy Steinberg said.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the GBI, (229) 225-4090, Quitman Police, (229) 263-7556, or Brooks County 911.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
