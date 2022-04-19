Authorities: Man on bicycle struck, killed

VALDOSTA — A man on a bicycle was killed Tuesday in Lowndes County, authorities said.

The man — identified as Billy Lee Lett, 67, of Valdosta — was heading north on South Patterson Street when an SUV also heading north apparently struck him, Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash said.

The coroner’s office was called out about 9:45 a.m., he said.

The investigation is being handled by the Georgia State Patrol, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

