Authorities make marijuana arrest in Lanier

LAKELAND — Law enforcement made an arrest Sept. 3 after intercepting a package with six pounds of marijuana, according to a report issued Thursday, Sept. 10.
The package was being shipped to a house on D Street in Lanier County when it was intercepted by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement from the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office. Lanier investigators arranged for the delivery of the package to the address.
The suspect was not at home at the time of the delivery, but had left instructions to others at the residence on what to do with the package, the statement said.
Brandown Lawhorne is charged with criminal attempt to possess marijuana with intent to distribute, the statement said. He already faced charges in Colquitt County for violation of probation and in Lanier County for felony financial transaction card fraud, according to the Lanier County Sheriff's Office.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
