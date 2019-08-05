VALDOSTA — A rash of thefts from vehicles has local law enforcement asking people to be extra careful in locking their cars and not leaving valuables inside.
"Items with significant value along with items of almost no value have been taken," according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said there is always a spike in auto break-ins during the summer, when schools are out.
"The majority of these cases are when the doors are unlocked," he said.
A check of incident reports at the sheriff's office Friday showed the following recent vehicle break-ins:
• July 23, 8 p.m., 5900 block of Valencia Street: A Ruger .22 magnum revolver worth $600 was stolen.
• July 29, 9 a.m., 5800 block of Staten Road in Hahira: a Dooney and Bourke purse, valued at $200, was taken, plus $40 in cash and a driver's license, Social Security card and debit cards. Someone found the purse and turned it in to the sheriff's office later that day, reports show.
• July 30, 9:28 a.m., 2100 block of Bemiss Road: a silver Michael Kors wallet, valued at $75, was taken, along with a driver's license, debit cards and a Social Security card.
• July 30, 8 a.m., 3700 block of Robin Lane: Four vehicles were broken into. Altogether, a silver MacBook, valued at $1,000, a GPS device, valued at $75, $90 in cash, a pink Micahel Kors purse and wallet set, valued at $300, a Michael Kors wallet with a rhinestone, valued at $300, a driver's license and Social Security cards were taken.
• Aug. 1, 4 a.m., 4700 block of Rolling Rock Drive in Lake Park: A brown wallet, valued at $60, $100 in cash, a driver's license and a bank card were taken.
Both the police and the sheriff urge residents to lock their cars and not leave any firearms or valuables in their vehicles.
"The typical offenders in these types of cases are looking for guns or items easily sold," the police statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
