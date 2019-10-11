HAHIRA – The Valwood eighth-grade American studies and English class had a unique experience.
It was treated to a virtual visit with author Marsha Skrypuch who wrote "Making Bombs for Hitler," school officials said.
"Timing of the virtual visit could not have been better, as they are currently studying World War II and the Holocaust," school officials said. "Mrs. Leanne Griffin, media specialist, secured the virtual visit using Scholastic dollars earned from the annual Valwood Book Fair.
In addition to the visit, the school received autographed copies of her latest book, "Don’t Tell the Nazis."
During her visit, she briefly discussed the inspiration for her novels. She also shared her writing routine and talked about the research she does and how long the editing process takes. She took questions. Students volunteered to ask questions about the book they read or her writing process.
When asked about the author visit, eighth-grader Sophie Keen said, “I was intrigued by her writing process and what all goes into it. I am so grateful for this opportunity, the virtual visit was much more than I expected. When we asked Ms. Skrypuch our questions she didn’t give us short, one-word answers, she elaborated and was very thorough. I can’t wait to read more of her books."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.