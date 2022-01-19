VALDOSTA – Author Truth Smilez, better known as Taneka Register, has released her second children's book.
“How to Tell If Your Teacher is a Witch,” is a rhyming story for children ages 3 to 6 years old, Register said.
“I dedicated this book to the amazing teachers that I have while attending Valdosta City Schools,” Register said. “This is the perfect book for teachers, parents, or guardians to read to younger kids.”
Register, who has been writing poetry since the age of seven, said that her passion to write children’s stories developed from her work as a daycare teacher.
“I realized how much we don’t give children credit for, as I was reading to two year olds, thinking how if they hear an interesting book they will sit down and listen with bright eyes. I wanted evoke the spirit of reading in children.”
Her first children’s book, "Kaylee Janae & The Big Bad Bully,” was written because bullying is so prevalent in schools today, she said.
The book’s main character in the story is not the average victim. The book is for ages 5 to 8.
“Both of the stories just came to me easily. Reading and writing has always been an outlet and escape for me that brought something different,” Register said. “My poetry is real life and it's an escape for mental health.”
Register, was raised by her grandmother, along with her brother, sister and cousin.
“I wrote and read my first poem at my great-grandfather’s funeral, and I just remembered the feelings that my words evoked and I wanted to be able to do that again.”
Though, Register was detoured from her dream, she found her heart always brought her back to writing.
“I went to school for nursing, though I had no interest, I failed out in the fourth quarter. Then, I went back for cosmetology and I stopped that. After finally realizing life was too short, I went back to school and got a degree in journalism/mass communications.”
Currently, Register is a Correctional Sergeant in Tallahassee, Florida and a passionate writer.
Register said she was inspired by writers, storytellers and lyricist such as Tupac Shakur and Maya Angelou.
Register published a poetry book titled, “Writever I feel,” which include earliest writings from 2001/2002, when she was 15.
She shares her love of reading with all children, especially her own daughter age 16 and son age 2.
“My daughter's like for reading truly grew from me having to make her read aloud any little thing. My son enjoys going to the library on Wednesday mornings for circle time, so I cannot wait to see his love develop,” Register said.
Register said, “I get emotional thinking about how important it is not to discourage children. I went from thinking it was impossible to ‘if someone else can, then why not me’ and now I love what I do.”
She plans to give away her children’s books to local libraries and schools, with plans to kickstart a book tour in low-income neighborhoods to provide them with these learning books.
Books written by Truth Smilez are available on Amazon with ebook and paperback options.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.