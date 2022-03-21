Author Orr signs new book

VALDOSTA – Caterina Orr signed her new book, “The Assistant,” Saturday at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
Orr is an English professor at Valdosta State University, as well as owner, editor and publisher of Get It Write Consulting.
She has written two books, "Fun Church of Christ Skits: Volume One" and "Secrets Revealed: Things Most Publishers Won’t Tell You."
Her third book,“The Assistant,” focuses on the mental health of main character Felice, who finds it difficult to hold it together.
Orr is the founder of Acting for Christ Theater group, a traveling drama group that takes part in community events such as the Juneteenth Celebration Banquet annually as well as other nonprofit organizations.
She is also co-founder of Orr Productions where she has written and directed stage plays such as "The Masquerade Ball," "Tiaras and Chains" and "He That Hath an Ear."
Orr has earned a master’s degree in English from Valdosta State University, a master’s degree in publishing from University of Houston-Victoria, a master’s level secondary education Certification from Valdosta State University and a grant proposal writing certification from Fort Hayes University.
At the book signing, Orr read a chapter and hosted a question and answer session.
“A special thank you for all for your support of my new book and for attending this special event,” Orr said.
The event featured free services from Get It Write Consulting, T-shirt vendor Epic Designs, and a mental health check with Ceila Mitchell of Pathway to Hope Counseling Services.
