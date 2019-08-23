VALDOSTA — Husband and wife Ira and Joyce Lumley loved two holidays.
He loved Christmas and she loved Halloween.
"We made an agreement," Joyce Lumley said. "If he'd do my Halloween, I'd do his Christmas."
Through the years, they purchased numerous Christmas and Halloween items. They hung thousands of Christmas lights from the trees surrounding their residence off Statenville Highway.
"We were good customers with Spirit of Halloween store every year," Joyce Lumley said. "He'd spend $500 at a time."
They installed the Halloween decorations throughout their property then invite 100-150 guests to their costume party.
The Halloween decorations are out a couple of months early this year on the Lumley property. Instead of being located throughout the yard, the animated, life-size witches, demons, skeletons and other scary characters are all under a large tent.
And they're all for sale. An early trick-or-treat for Halloween lovers.
But there will be no more Halloween bashes or thousands of Christmas lights on the property.
Last year, on Dec. 28, three days after the holiday he loved, Ira P. Lumley passed away.
Professional Auctioneers is taking bids for an estate auction that includes the Lumleys' holiday decorations, his red 1990 Corvette, an EzGo Stinger golf cart, guns, knives, a sword collection, Vietnam memorabilia, Wizard of Oz collectibles, comic books and numerous other items, said Julian Cloud with Professional Auctioneers.
Folks can look at the items during an open house this weekend, he said.
Ira P. Lumley was a man of many interests, Cloud said.
Born in 1950, Lumley was a Jacksonville, Fla., native. He was 10 years old when his family moved to Valdosta. He graduated Lowndes High School in 1968.
He served two tours of duty in Vietnam. His military items are included in the auction, Cloud said.
He opened BTS Baggage Transport Services, a successful business in Jacksonville. It employed 135 people.
Ira and Joyce married 28 years ago, she said.
"Ira's love for his roots in Valdosta and Lowndes County brought him back," according to Professional Auctioneers. "In 1995, he built his home and commuted to Jacksonville for many years."
In 2008, doctors told Lumley he was dying and had seven years to live, Joyce Lumley said. He lost one kidney, thought he was better then was re-diagnosed with kidney cancer.
"He served two tours of duty in Vietnam and was a patriotic citizen," Cloud said.
The auction open house is scheduled 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at 5015 Boring Pond Road then look for directional signs; online bidding is already underway and lasts through 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at www.professionalauctioneer.com.
