AT&T donates to Wiregrass

VALDOSTA – AT&T gave its annual donation to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.
The $2,000 donation will support the Wiregrass Foundation's Last Mile Fund, which is a scholarship fund that assists students in their final semester, college officials said.
AT&T has given more than $50,000 to the foundation, resulting in the recent naming of a computer lab for the company.
"Their continued support positively impacts students who are furthering their education at Wiregrass so they can advance their careers," college officials said. "This donation will be used to assist students with books, supplies and other much-needed educational expenses to help them with the resources needed to complete their education. In the past year, the foundation has been able to help over 30 students from donations made to the Last Mile Fund.
"The students, foundation trustees and college faculty and staff are very thankful of AT&T’s continued support for workforce development at Wiregrass."
To learn more about the foundation or to make a donation, contact Crissy Staley, (229) 333-2124, or crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu. For information about enrolling at Wiregrass, call (229) 333-2100, or for more information visit wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass is currently accepting new students for spring semester, classes begin Jan. 8.
