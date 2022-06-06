VALDOSTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is offering over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 test kits at all county health departments.
Health departments within South Health District include Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner counties.
"At-home test kits are rapid antigen tests and offer results from the comfort of your home within minutes," health officials said in a statement. "These kits do not require a lab or clinician to read or process the results.
"To receive a test kit individuals should visit their local health department. Test kits are offered at no cost and no health insurance information is collected."
When To Use a Self-Test Kit:
– If experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 test immediately.
– If exposed to someone with COVID-19, test at least five days after exposure. If negative, consider testing again in one to two days.
– If going to an indoor event or gathering, consider testing right before the event.
How To Use a Self-Test Kit:
– Each test kit will come with instructions for collection. If not following the manufacturer's instructions, the test result may be incorrect.
What Test Results Mean:
If positive:
– Stay home for at least five days and isolate from others at home.
– Tell close contacts so they can take precautions.
– Wear a well-fitted mask when around others. If available, a N-95 or KN-95 respirator is recommended.
– Watch for symptoms. If experiencing any emergency warning signs, seek emergency care immediately.
If negative, that means the test did not detect the virus, but doesn’t rule out an infection, health officials said.
Some self-tests are designed to be used in a series (also known as serial testing). Consider repeating the test 24 to 48 hours later. Multiple negative tests increase the confidence that a person is not infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
For more information on OTC testing, isolation or COVID-19 visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/covid19 or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
