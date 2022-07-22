VALDOSTA — South Georgia USBC Association seeks participant for the 2022-23 youth bowling season.
Bowling events begin Sept. 10, organizers said in a statement.
The South Georgia USBC Association is a local group to the Nation USBC Association. The local association holds more than 400 members.
Bowling events are held at Jac's Bowling Lanes and The Spot at Moody Air Force Base. There are five adult leagues at Jac's and and three adult leagues at Moody AFB. There are two youth leagues (Jac's Juniors) & (Jac's PeeWees) at Jac's Lanes. Youth leagues are held on Saturday mornings at 9:15 a.m. and the normal bowling season goes from September to May.
"South Georgia USBC Association teaches the sport of bowling to our youth in hopes they join our adult leagues when they age out at 18 years old," organizers said. "The youth bowlers age can range from 3 years to 18 years.
"The youngest group (Jac's PeeWees) are taught the fundamentals of how to bowl while having fun. The older group (Jac's Juniors) usually know how to bowl but are coached to be a better bowler, work as a team, build self-esteem and confidence."
South Georgia USBC Association offers bowling scholarships, representatives said. On a local level, two scholarships are offered to bowlers. At both the state and national levels, there are multiple scholarships.
Tournaments are held at local, state and national levels. At each of these tournaments, there are scholarships and awards. Youth bowlers can have a national SMART account from the beginning of their sport to the end where their scholarships accumulate until they go to college or trade school. The more tournaments they attend the more scholarship money they accumulate, representatives said.
For more information on the Youth Bowling leagues, contact Jac's Lanes at (229) 242-2695.
