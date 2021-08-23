VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Assessors will hold a called meeting, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, on the first floor of the Lowndes County governmental building, 302 N. Patterson St., county officials said in a statement.
Assessors schedule called meeting
