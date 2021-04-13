Mostly sunny. High 89F. Winds light and variable..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 13, 2021 @ 12:40 pm
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Assessors will hold a called meeting 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15, on the first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St., county officials said in a statement.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.