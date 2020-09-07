VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Board of Assessors will hold a special called meeting, 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept 10, on the first floor of the Lowndes County governmental building, 302 N. Patterson St., according to a statement from county officials.
Assessors hold special called meeting
