Updated: December 15, 2020 @ 3:48 pm
VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Assessors will hold a special called meeting, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Lowndes County governmental building, 302 N. Patterson St., county officials said in a statement.
