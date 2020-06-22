Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: June 22, 2020 @ 1:54 pm
VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Assessors will hold a special called meeting, 1p.m. Tuesday, June 23, first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St., according to a statement from the board.
