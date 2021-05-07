VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Assessors will hold a called meeting, 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St., county officials said.
Assessors board schedules called meeting
