VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Assessors meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 902 N. Patterson St., board officials said in a statement.
Assessors board meeting scheduled
