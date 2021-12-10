VALDOSTA – There will be a called meeting for the Lowndes County Board of Assessors at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, on the first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St., board representatives said in a statement.
Assessors board hosts called meeting
