VALDOSTA – The Board of Assessors hold a special called executive session meeting, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, on the first floor, at the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St., county officials said in a statement.
Assessors board holds special session
