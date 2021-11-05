VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Board of Assessors is scheduled to meet with the Lowndes County Commission, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, on the first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St., county officials said in a statement.
Assessors board holds called meeting
