VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Board of Assessors is scheduled to meet with the Lowndes County Commission, 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, on the first floor of  the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St., county officials said in a statement. 

