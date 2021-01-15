VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Assessors has scheduled a called meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, on the first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St., county officials said in a statement.
Assessors board calls meeting
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
What's Trending
Articles
- SGMC opens vaccine drive-thru
- ZACHARY: COVID-19 worse than ever
- Lowndes man pleads guilty to federal firearms charge
- SGMC reports record-breaking 90 COVID-19 patients
- Doctor answers vaccine questions: SGMC seeks to allay concerns
- Lowndes County Schools reports 69 new COVID cases
- Capitol Shock: S.Ga. residents react to D.C. riots
- The Latest: Trump, Pence speak for first time since attack
- SGMC reports four virus deaths Thursday
- Boat builder bringing 90 jobs to Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.