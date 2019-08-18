VALDOSTA – "Big River," the annual American Soundtrack and a series of art gallery exhibits have already kicked off the 2019-20 arts season for Theatre Guild Valdosta and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
Several other arts organizations are still preparing for their season debuts and there are numerous shows, exhibits and concerts scheduled for the weeks and months to come.
Here's a look at the 2019-20 season schedule for several arts organizations.
ANNETTE HOWELL TURNER CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Where: 527 N. Patterson St.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. Most opening receptions, however, are 5-7 p.m. Mondays on designated dates.
Admission: Free.
There are also numerous art classes and other events in the coming weeks.
More information: Call (229) 247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.
EXHIBITS
– Buddy LaHood; Withlacoochee Quilters Guild. Run dates: July 29-Sept. 11.
– Sean Hurley; Kristy Hughes; Jenny K. Hager/D. Lance Vickery. Run dates: Sept. 16-Oct. 30.
– Natalia Andreeva; "Inside Out"; Regional Artist Community. Run dates: Nov. 4-Jan. 8.
– Mary Van Landingham; DrawProject 2020; Christine Cabral; Art Explorations. Run dates: Jan. 13-Feb. 26.
– Youth Art Month 2020; high school competition. Run dates: March 1-25.
– Spring Into Art 2020. Run dates: April 13-June 10.
PRESENTER SERIES
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts regularly hosts three nationally touring shows that will stop in Valdosta as part of the annual Presenter Series. The shows will be performed at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. More information: Visit the arts center, 527 N. Patterson St., or call (229) 247-2787.
SHOWS
– "Cruising Steady": Two performers portray Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson. Broadway performer Patrice Covington and Jesse Nager, an NAACP award nominee, play the roles respectively. They have performed in Broadway shows such as "Motown the Musical," "Mamma Mia," "Mary Poppins" and "Good Vibrations." "'Cruising Steady' ... is a tribute show that focuses on long-time friends Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson and how their lives were similarly shaped by the times and their experiences," according to the arts center synopsis. Run date: Sept. 23.
– "Once": This show is a gem that won eight 2012 Tony Awards including best musical and won the 2013 Grammy Award for best musical theatre album. Synopsis: "Featuring an impressive ensemble of actor/musicians who play their own instruments onstage, 'Once' tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who's about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. As the chemistry between them grows, his music soars to powerful new heights ... but their unlikely connection turns out to be deeper and more complex than your everyday romance." Run date: Jan. 28.
– "Jersey Boys": Songs include Top 10 hits such as "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like a Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)." Synopsis: "Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, 'Jersey Boys.' From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true." The center warns the show contains adult "profane Jersey" language and is recommended for ages 12 and up. Run date: March 12.
DRAMA KIDS THEATRE GUILD
Where: Bemiss Road Baptist Church, 3307 Bemiss Road.
What: Children’s theatre organization.
Shows are performed at the old Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St.
More information: Call Maggie Smith, (229) 269-2871; or visit dramakidsvaldosta.com.
SHOWS
— "Frozen Jr." is a live stage version of the blockbuster Disney musical. The "junior" designation denotes an abbreviated version designed specifically to be performed by children and youths. Run dates: Sept. 21, 22.
— The 2020 spring show has yet to be determined but the performance date is scheduled for June 6, 7.
LITTLE ACTORS THEATRE
Where: 1108 S. Patterson St.
What: Children’s theatre organization.
Shows are performed at Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, 3101 N. Forrest St., and the LAT headquarters.
More information: Visit www.littleactorstheatrevaldosta.com.
SHOWS
– "Robin Hood." Run dates: Sept. 28, 29.
– "A Charlie Brown Christmas" is a live version of the classic cartoon special. Show has become an annual tradition for Little Actors. Run dates: Dec 7, 8.
– "High School Musical" is scheduled to be the annual spring musical. Run dates: March 7, 8.
THEATRE GUILD VALDOSTA
Where: The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St.
More information: Call (229) 24-STAGE or visit www.theatreguildvaldosta.com.
What: The local theatre organization continues presenting its traditional Main Stage season of shows and its children Gingerbread Players productions.
SHOWS, MAIN STAGE
— "Red, White & Tuna": Playwrights Ed Howard, Joe Sears and Jaston Williams return to their wacky town of Tuna. Guild synopsis adapted from Samuel French: "Along with Tuna's perennial favorites, some new Tuna denizens burst into the Fourth of July Tuna High School Class Reunion. This sets the stage for a show full of fireworks and fun from the land where the Lion's Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies. It's been several years since we left Bertha and Arles dancing at the end of 'A Tuna Christmas' ... Did the romance blossom? Has Didi Snavley received any 'cosmic' communications from R.R.'s UFO? Did Stanley make his fortune in the Albuquerque taxidermy business? These and other burning questions will be asked and answered in the side-splitting spoof of life in rural America." Run dates: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 26-28; 3 p.m., Sept. 29; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 3-5.
— "The Savannah Sipping Society": A comedy by playwrights Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. Guild synopsis adapted from Dramatists Play Service: "In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life that they’ve lost through the years. Over the course of six months filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures and the occasional liquid refreshment, Randa, Dot, Marlafaye and Jinx successfully bond and find the confidence to jump-start their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment — and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends. So raise your glass to these strong Southern women and their fierce embrace of life and say 'Cheers!'" Run dates: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 through Feb. 1; 3 p.m., Feb. 2; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 6-8.
— Mystery, Mayhem and Murder!": A mystery by playwright Jed Parish. Guild synopsis from Samuel French: "Domineering Juliet Brighton decides to have the town house done over and orders meek husband Boniface to have their summer house opened. But mysterious things begin to happen when they settle down in their country home. Loud, mocking laughter is heard, and a woman's body is discovered in the living room. Suddenly, the lights go out, and when they flash on again the body has disappeared!" Run dates: 7:30 p.m., March 26-28; 3 p.m., March 29; 7:30 p.m., April 2-4.
SHOWS, GINGERBREAD PLAYERS
— "Christmas in Oz": Playwright Val Cheatham adapts a children's story based on the characters and places created by L. Frank Baum. Guild synopsis adapted from Eldridge Plays & Musicals: "The main characters of Oz are mixed with the mean Miss Gulch, who is about to foreclose on the farm. Knowing they need the help of the Wizard, they make the trip to Oz, only to find a sign: 'Closed for Christmas.' They decide to have Christmas in Oz and the Wicked Witch reappears. They all learn that the best way to celebrate Christmas is to share it with others." Run dates: 7:30 p.m., Dec. 6, 7; 3 p.m., Dec. 8; 7:30 p.m., Dec. 13, 14; 3 p.m., Dec. 15.
— "Fairy Tale Misfits": A children's play by Jeff Fluharty. Guild synopsis from Pioneer Drama Service: "When a mysterious talking groundhog steals young Ellie’s homework, she takes off down a hole after it and finds herself in a place where nothing is as it seems — the Land of Rejected Fairy Tale Characters. Here, Ellie meets a crazy assortment of misfits who were cut from the fairy tales we all know and love. There’s her shadow-fearing sidekick, Groundhog; Mac, the eighth and world’s largest dwarf; Jacqueline, the great Giant Slayer armed with a magic polka-playing accordion; and more — Indecisive Goldilocks, Sleepless Beauty, Little Red Robin Hood, Fairy Godfather and even Big Bad Platypus. Groundhog and the rest of the misfits make a deal to help Ellie find her way back home if, in return, she writes them into stories that can be shared with others. But Queen White-Out and her eraser minions, Pink Pearl and Big Mistake, have other plans. Will the misfits be erased forever or will they find their own happily ever after? Run dates: 7:30 p.m., May 15, 16; 3 p.m., May 17; 7:30 p.m., May 22, 23; 3 p.m., May 24.
VSU ART & DESIGN
Where: Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.
Admission: Free.
More information: Call (229) 333-5835 or visit www.valdosta.edu/art.
EXHIBITS
— Art & Design Faculty Exhibition. Run dates: Aug. 26 through Sept. 13. Reception: 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
— "Some Things Left": a collaborative installation with artists Jon Swindler and Mike McFalls. Run dates: Sept. 23 through Oct. 11. Reception and artists talk: 6-7:30 p.m., Sept. 23.
— "From The Ground Up: Art & Design Foundations." Run dates: Oct. 21 through Nov. 8. Reception: 6-7:30 p.m., Oct. 21.
– Fall Senior Exhibition. Graduating seniors show what they have learned. Run dates: Nov. 17 through Dec. 9. Reception: 1-3 p.m., Nov. 17.
— Valdosta National 2020. All-media juried competition. Run dates: Jan. 21 through Feb. 7. Reception: 6-7:30 p.m., Jan. 21.
— "Bearing Witness": Installations by Margi Weir. Run dates: Feb. 17 through March 6. Closing reception and artist's talk: Noon-1 p.m., March 6.
— Student Competition. All-media juried competition. Run dates: March 23 through April 10. Reception: 6-7:30 p.m., March 23.
— Spring Senior Exhibition. Graduating seniors show what they have learned. Run dates: April 19 through May 4. Reception: 1-3 p.m., April 19.
VSU THEATRE & DANCE
Where: Theatres in the VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood.
More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
SHOWS
– "The Gorges Motel": A new work by playwrights Gretchen Cryer, Lynne Halliday, Isaac Himmelman, James Hindman, Arlene Hutton and Craig Pospisil. VSU Theatre synopsis adapted from dramtists.com: "'The Gorges Motel' is a new play, premiering in 2016 at the New York Fringe Festival. It takes the form of seven plays by six playwrights, that together make an enjoyable theatrical event. Lives intersect in comic and dramatic fashion in a motel that has seen better days in Watkins Glen, N.Y. The ridiculous and the sublime all come together in these plays about moving forward." NOTE: Production contains mature language, themes. Run date: 7:30 p.m., September 19-21; 3 p.m., Sept. 22; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 23-24, Lab Theatre.
– "Fall Dances: Unbound": Annual dance show. VSU Theatre synopsis: "'Unbound' is an evening of concert dance works by VSU dance faculty. Join us as we explore classic and contemporary forms of dance and blur the boundaries of traditional performance on Sawyer stage. Dances will provoke, inspire, liberate and leave audiences in awe as dances weave storytelling, abstract thought and superb artistry on the stage – and in the air." Run dates: 7:30 p.m. October 17-19; 3 p.m., Oct. 20, Sawyer Theatre.
– "Othello": Shakespearean tragedy. VSU Theatre synopsis adapted from Folger Shakespeare Library: folger.edu: "In 'Othello,' Shakespeare creates a powerful drama that tells the story of the love between the Moor general, Othello, and the Venetian lady, Desdemona. Their marriage is sabotaged by one of dramatic literature's greatest villains, Iago. One of his most intimate and devastating tragedies, Shakespeare's 'Othello' with its themes of love, jealousy and prejudice has pathos that is universal." Run dates: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 14-16; 3 p.m., Nov. 17; 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18-19.
– "How I Became a Pirate": The annual children's show with book, lyrics and music by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman based on the book "How I Became a Pirate" written by Melinda Long and Illustrations by David Shannon. The season's Theatre for Young Audiences presentation tours area schools; for tour information or to book a tour date for February or March, contact Jacque Wheeler, (229) 253-2914. VSU Theatre synopsis adapted from theatricalrights.com: "Sail off on a fantastic musical excursion when a band of comical pirates lands at North Beach looking for an expert digger to join their crew. Braid Beard and his mates enlist young Jeremy Jacobs, as they try to find the perfect spot to bury their treasure. Jeremy finds that adventuring can be lots of fun, but also learns that love and home are treasures you can't find on any map. The whole family will love this delightful and swashbuckling musical adventure." Public run dates: 7:30 p.m., Feb. 7; 10:30 a.m., Feb. 8, Sawyer Theatre.
– "Truth and Other Lies": Created by the students in the VSU devised theatre class and the ensemble cast. VSU Theatre synopsis: "In the fall semester, students for our special topics class in devised theatre will develop a new, original script based on stories from world mythology and urban legends. In the spring, this script will be brought to life in the Lab Theatre with an ensemble of actors and artists. We invite you to join us to see the evening of magical tales and epic encounters that arises from this highly collaborative, artistic experience." NOTE: The production may contain mature language and themes. Run dates: 7:30 p.m., Feb. 20-22; 3 p.m., Feb. 23; 7:30 p.m., Feb. 24-25, Lab Theatre.
— "Cats": The famed Broadway musical with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber based on "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats" by T. S. Elliot. VSU Theatre synopsis adapted from the musicalcompany.com: "'CATS is one of the world's best known and meow-velous musicals. The Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year – the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose which of the Cats to ascend to The Heavyside Layer and be reborn in a whole new Jellicle life. This all-singing, all-dancing Tony-winning musical has been translated into 16 languages, making it truly a modern classic of musical theatre." Run dates: 7:30 p.m., April 2-4, 3 p.m., April 5; 7:30 p.m., April 6-8, Sawyer Theatre.
SCHOLARSHIP SHOWS
— The 21st Annual Cabaret. VSU Theatre synopsis: "Enjoy a delicious meal, and musical theatre entertainment as you support the Golden Circle Scholarship & Support Fund. The evening’s entertainment will feature the many journeys from Musical Theatre." Cabaret tickets will be online through noon Wednesday, Nov. 20. As this is a plated meal, the Wednesday, Nov. 20, deadline is firm, organizers said. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the Theatre & Dance administrative secretary, (229) 253-2914. Run date: Sunday, Nov. 24; gathering, 6 p.m.; dinner, 6:30 p.m.; performance, 7:30 p.m., Magnolia Room, VSU University Center.
— "Sleeping Beauty Ballet": VSU Theatre & Dance teams with Valdosta School of Ballet for the successful "Princess Ballet" series that has raised tens of thousands of dollars for VSU Theatre & Dance scholarships. VSU Theatre synopsis: "This production will be fun for everyone as this classic tale is told in dance, featuring musical excerpts by Tchaikovsky and other composers, a beautiful ballerina, a charming prince and an evil fairy." Tickets will be available in early January. Run dates: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24; 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
— Dancing with the Valdosta Stars: Popular VSU Theatre & Dance and VSU Music fundraisers for theatre, dance and music student scholarships. VSU Theatre synopsis: "A unique collaborative fundraiser between VSU’s Music Department and Theatre & Dance programs was the talk of the town the past few years and together these degree programs are presenting another encore event this year. Come enjoy the efforts of a new group of local stars and their experts as they present a variety of ballroom dance styles and seek your 'vote$' for the evening’s big prize, the Audience Favorite Award." Stars will be announced in January. Contact Jeani Synyard at jsynyard@bellsouth.net for ticket information. Run date: Saturday, April 18, social hour, 6 p.m.; dinner, 7 p.m.; performance, 8 p.m. After the winner is announced, people can dance til 11 p.m. Grand Ballroom, VSU Student Union.
— Ninth Annual Emerging Artists Series: "VSU Theatre & Dance continues the Emerging Artists tradition. Audiences, who so enjoy watching our student artists develop their talents, can enjoy a performance or two of alternating programs," according to organizers. "The same program, incorporating performances by our musical theatre and acting students is performed both nights. Each performance of the showcase will spotlight our outstanding students." Contributions accepted at the door. General admission. Run dates: 7:30 p.m., April 24, 25, Sawyer Theatre.
VALDOSTA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Where: Whitehead Auditorium, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. Exceptions noted.
More information: Call VSU College of the Arts Outreach at (229) 333-2150 or visit www.valdostasymphony.org.
Conductor: Howard Hsu.
CONCERTS
— Clyne's "Masquerade," Rachmaninoff's "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini," Op. 43, featuring Rachel Cheung on piano; Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 36 Run date: Sept. 28.
— Mozart's "Magic Flute Overture," K. 620, Barber's Violin Concerto, Op 14, featuring Elena Urioste on violin, Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92. Run date: Oct. 26.
— Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker," with Dance Arts, Inc. Run dates: Dec. 6-8.
— Casual Classics: Melodica Men. Nationally known group and a YouTube sensation of two men who play a cross between a keyboard and a harmonica backed by the VSO. Run date: Feb. 15.
— "Defiant Requiem: Verdi At Terezin," Verdi's "Requiem." Run date: March 28.
— Berlioz's "Les Troyens: Marche troyenne," Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde: Prelude and Liebestod," Wagner's "Die Walküre of the Valkyries," Wagner's "Götterdämmerung: Siegfrieded's Death and Funeral March," Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring." Run date: May 2.
